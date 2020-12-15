CBI team recreates Periya murder scene

Kasaragod: The CBI team probing the Periya double murder recreated the crime scene, in Kasaragod on Tuesday. The team, lead by CBI’s Thiruvananthapuram unit Superintendent Nandakumaran Nair, recreated scenes including the assault by the bike-borne gang.

The witnesses in the case were also brought to the scene. The case relates to an attack on Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarathlal at Kalyatt-Koorangara Road. The victims, lying on the road with injuries, were taken to a hospital by relatives who arrived on a jeep. This vehicle was also brought to the scene.

The state government was reportedly cold-shouldering all requests of the CBI. The CBI team was reportedly not provided with a camp office and no conveyance was arranged.

Kripesh adn Sarathlal

The families of the victims had approached the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry as they found the investigation by the local police and the Crime Branch wanting. The Crime Branch had listed 14 accused, including A. Peethambaran, a local committee member of the CPI(M).