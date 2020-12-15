Poll panel seeks explanation from Pinarayi Vijayan over free vaccine announcement

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his announcement that COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost.

Alleging that this was a violation of the model code of conduct, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP had filed complaints with the State Election Commission and the action was taken.

Vijayan had made the announcement on Saturday shortly before campaigning for the third phase of local bodies polls came to a close.

After casting his vote at Kannur, Vijayan asserted on Tuesday that it was no violation of the code of conduct.

"We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and preventive medicine is part of that treatment.

We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. It's something which is going on in this state and I have not violated any code of conduct," Vijayan said.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said that a letter has been sent to the CM in this regard.



"Under what circumstances did he say this? Was the announcement made in reply to a question? These matters have to be scrutinised. Only then will it be clear if this was a violation," Bhaskaran said.

Meanwhile, no action will be taken on the complaint that Minister A C Moideen had voted five minutes before the polling time in Thrissur.

The Commission has accepted the Collector's report, which ruled out any violation. The Collector has concurred with the returning officer's report that the polling started only at 7 am.