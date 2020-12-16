COVID-19: 6,185 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 5,728 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,185 new coronavirus positive cases after 61,882 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 5,728 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 27 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 2,707.

Of the new cases, 5,295 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 770 among them is unknown.

As many as 66 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 6,83,440 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 6,22,394 persons recovered. The remaining 58,184 patients are undergoing treatment.

Kerala could be witnessing a surge in COVID-19 soon, going by December's trend when new cases, which had shown a negative growth all through November, suddenly showed an increase.

One reason for the recent spike in number of cases could be the local body elections in Kerala.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,99,057 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,85,919 are under home or institutional quarantine and 13,138 are in hospitals.

1,678 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 71,18,200 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 10 more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 450 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 959 (contact cases – 687)

Kozhikode - 642 (622)

Thrissur - 585 (566)

Kottayam - 568 (537)

Kollam - 507 (502)

Pathanamthitta - 443 (341)

Alappuzha - 441 (428)

Malappuram - 437 (407)

Palakkad - 401 (205)

Wayanad - 361 (351)

Thiruvananthapuram - 345 (223)

Kannur - 250 (196)

Idukki - 186 (175)

Kasaragod - 60 (55)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 320

Kollam – 375

Pathanamthitta – 226

Alappuzha – 366

Kottayam – 409

Idukki – 316

Ernakulam – 720

Thrissur – 550

Palakkad – 331

Malappuram – 943

Kozhikode – 788

Wayanad – 155

Kannur – 100

Kasaragod – 129