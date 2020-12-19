COVID-19: 6,293 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, tally crosses 7L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,293 new coronavirus positive cases after ZZZ tests on Saturday. The state also registered 4,749 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases, days after the local body elections in the state, and asked people to be ‘extremely careful’ for the next few weeks.

The health minister also advised the public to self- quarantine and remain patient until a vaccine for the pandemic is made available. “It’s not time yet to go shopping with kids or to entertain huge gatherings for weddings and festivities. We need to remain patient until a vaccine is available.

