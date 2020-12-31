Why not even a single medical leave, court asks Sivasankar while rejecting his bail plea

Kochi: The economic offences court has once again rejected the bail plea of former Principal Secretary to Kerala chief minister, M Sivasankar, in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar had sought bail on health grounds. But the Customs contended that Sivasankar was feigning illness to secure bail.

The court observed that the statements and the documents, submitted by the Customs in a sealed cover, confirmed Sivasankar's involvement in the crime.

The court, in its order, also said that it was not commenting about such revelations of serious nature during this stage of the investigation.

The court accepted the prosecution's contention that Sivansankar, who claimed he had a serious illness, has not taken even a single medical leave.

The court observed that Sivasankar had misused his position as principal secretary to the CM to be part of the criminal activities. Sivasankar's role is also clear from the statements of the co-accused. The court also accepted the prosecution's contention that Sivasankar could try to scuttle the case, using his enormous influence, if he got bail now.

However, the court pointed out that if the Customs did not file the charge-sheet within 60 days, Sivasankar was entitled for statutory bail.

The Customs also informed the court that more details of the objectives of the foreign trips undertaken by Sivasankar, along with gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh, were yet to be revealed.