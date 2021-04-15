Extensive testing, strict control, intensive vaccination: Kerala's three-prong approach to control COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: In wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Thursday decided to tighten the restrictions even further.

In addition to a slew of measures already introduced earlier this week, few more restrictions were announced on Thursday.

Indoor events can now only be organised with 75 people while the participation for outdoor functions has been limited to 150. Besides, prior permission must be sought to conduct functions, such as weddings, house warming events and parties.

Only those with Covid-19 negative certificates will be allowed to enter malls and markets.

These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The State is looking to curb the recent surge in COVID cases through three stages – extensive testing, strict control and intensive vaccination.

The government has decided to conduct 2.5 lakh tests this weekend. Mobile testing units have been deployed for this purpose. The State has asked the Centre to supply more vaccine doses.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged all departments to work together. He said the next two weeks are critical to controlling COVID-19 spread.

He also assured that the latest measures would not hinder emergency services and examinations. He also advised caution in tuition centres.

Kerala reported 8,778 new COVID cases after 65,258 tests on Wednesday.