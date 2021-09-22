Kerala records 19,675 new COVID-19 cases: CM says situation getting under control

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 19,675 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,19,594 samples taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 16.45 percent.

During his sunset briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Covid situation in the state is getting under control.

The state has 1,61,026 active patients now.

With 142 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 24,039. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 18,924 had contracted the virus through contact while 52 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 595 is yet to be traced.

There are 104 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 45,59,601 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 43,73,966 recovered.

Key points from CM's media address:

• More than a crore persons have received both doses of vaccination in Kerala.

• 24 lakh persons in Kerala are yet to receive their first doses of vaccination.

• So far, 90.57% eligible persons in Kerala has received their first doses and 38.07% have got their second shots.

• A number of senior citizens are yet to receive their vaccination, said the CM.

• Nearly 30% of COVID deaths in Kerala were caused by late hospitalisation.

• A seroprevelance study has been completed in Kerala. A special study is being done on the pandemic's effect on children.

• Traffic will be regulated near school; crowding will not ber permitted near schools.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 2,792

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,313

Thrissur - 2,266

Kozhikode - 1,753

Kottayam - 1,682

Malappuram - 1,298

Alappuzha - 1,256

Kollam - 1,225

Palakkad - 1,135

Pathanamthitta - 1,011

Kannur - 967

Idukki - 927

Wayanad - 738

Kasaragod - 312

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,911

Kollam - 1,572

Pathanamthitta - 1,043

Alappuzha - 1,270

Kottayam - 1,236

Idukki - 815

Ernakulam - 2,000

Thrissur - 2,386

Palakkad - 1,387

Malappuram - 1,572

Kozhikode - 2,050

Wayanad - 932

Kannur - 1,253

Kasaragod - 275

WIPR and quarantine

There are are 841 wards in 422 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

A total of 4,81,195 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,57,822 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,373 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,701 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Among the 1.61 lakh active patients, only 13.3% are currently hospitalized.