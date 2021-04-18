Nearly half of KSRTC buses to be taken off roads

Kozhikode: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to withdraw almost half of its buses from the roads considering the significant drop in the number of passengers and spiralling prices of fuel.



In all 1,530 buses of its 3,000-plus fleet would be called back and parked at depots across the state.



The corporation authorities had issued direction in the last week of March to make arrangements from April 1 for halting the services of several buses. However, the government directed the KSRTC to bring all the buses on roads in view of the legislative assembly election.





The KSRTC authorities met on April 8, two days after the voting in the state, and decided to slash the number of services by half.





The public transporter has not resumed its entire services yet after the lockdowns imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak early last year were phased out. Now, as a second wave of the pandemic is on exactly a year later several curbs on travel and gatherings are being re-introduced and the number of travellers is likely to reduce.