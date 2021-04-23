Hospitals in Ernakulam run short of ICU beds as COVID grips more

Kochi: There is a severe run on ICU beds in both government and private hospitals across Ernakulam district as the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated.

Even when the authorities claim that the district has the adequate infrastructure for COVID treatment, the ground reality is different. Critically-ill patients, brought to the COVID hospitals, have to wait for hours before they are allotted ICU beds.

There are no vacant ICU beds available at the major COVID treatment centres such as Ernakulam Government Medical College, PVS Hospital, and the treatment centre at the CIAL. Over 100 people are said to be waiting after contacting the COVID control room for beds. Patients, who are in critical condition while undergoing treatment in their homes, cannot be shifted to the hospital due to the shortage of beds.

Authorities say that COVID beds are not available even at private hospitals. The private hospitals are mostly treating those who arrive seeking treatment for other diseases but are diagnosed with COVID. Though a COVID treatment wing was started at the Aluva district hospital, it has not become fully operational yet.

Forty more beds were set up at the Ernakulam Medical College by Thursday evening. With this, the total number of beds is at 120. However, this is also unlikely to be enough to cope with the influx of COVID patients. Therefore, the medical college will have to be completely converted for COVID treatment within a week, according to National Health Mission district programme manager Dr Mathews Numpeli.

The district does not have any other treatment centre that can provide over 300 oxygen-supported beds in a short span of time. During the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, 320 COVID beds were set up at the Ernakulam Government Medical College alone.

Over 25,000 cases

The total number of people infected with the COVID-19 in the district is at 25,724. As many as 4,396 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, while 541 recovered. Of this, 4,321 people got infected through contact, while the source of infection could not be traced in 61 cases. The virus infection was confirmed in two health workers, 29 migrant workers and two CISF personnel. As many as 55,755 people are under observation at their homes. A total of 16,994 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

The district currently has 551 containment zones. Four panchayats have been entirely declared as containment zones.

Strict measures will be taken, says CM

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that strict measures will be taken as the district has seen a steep rise in daily cases and the Test Positivity Rate.

It would be ensured that the additional curbs imposed at the containment zones are being effectively followed. The employer has to ensure that those arriving from outside the containment zone are strictly following the COVID guidelines.

30,000 more doses of vaccine

Ernakulam district received an additional 30,000 doses of vaccine on Thursday. The vaccine was dispatched to various centres on Thursday evening itself.

More doses of vaccine would be made available in the coming days and that the vaccination drive would not be stalled, M G Sivadas, the District Reproductive and Child Health officer, stated.

Around 23,500 people were vaccinated in the district on Thursday. As vaccination centres have been witnessing a huge rush, mass vaccination camps will not be held.