Kerala revises guidelines for discharge of COVID-19 patients

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of Health in Kerala revised the guidelines for discharging COVID-19 patients on Monday.

Asymptomatic COVID patients and those with mild symptoms need not procure a negative certificate now.

Those with mild symptoms will be discharged three days after the symptoms stop showing. Earlier, a negative antigen test was required for discharge.

Patients falling under this category must spend 17 days in home quarantine starting from the day they test positive, the guidelines stated.

Critical patients will be tested on the 14th day. The decision comes with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. It will help in setting aside hospital beds for those with more serious conditions.