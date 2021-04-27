Home delivery of liquor likely from next week; revival of BevQ app uncertain

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is making renewed attempts to contain the latest spread of COVID-19 with weekend lockdowns, early closure of shops and night curfews. Special arrangements are being made to carry on with commercial activities, including the sale of liquor. Home delivery of liquor could commence from next week, though a decision on reviving the BevQ app for its online booking is awaited.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd or (BEVCO) may start home delivery first in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Premium brands will be included in the first phase of the home delivery.

A special service charge will be added for home delivery. The amount will be determined by taking into account the expenses incurred.

A decision will be taken soon on whether the BEVCO itself will carry out the home delivery or private parties could be engaged.

A detailed report regarded the move is likely to be handed over to the government this week itself. The Beverages Corporation looked into the possibilities of home delivery as the state is witnessing a severe second wave of the COVID-19.

Bevco MD Yogesh Gupta has instructed the officials to submit a report after assessing the feasibility of the move. After this, a recommendation will be submitted to the government.

All decisions regarding home delivery will also depend on the government stance, Gupta told Manorama News.

When the retail outlets were shut during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the option to home delivery of liquor was considered for alcohol addicts if they produced the doctors' prescription. However, this was not implemented after objections were raised.

Currently, it has been decided not to reintroduce the BevQ app, a mobile application for queue management. If home delivery is implemented, then an app similar to the BevQ could be developed.