Clear up your doubts on the COVID-19 curbs currently in force in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As the COVID-19 situation in Kerala worsens, authorities are reimposing several restrictions that were in place earlier soon after the pandemic broke out early last year. However, in the current second wave many curbs are specific to limited areas though general guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are universally applicable.

Several people in Kerala are confused over the latest guidelines issued by the state government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few answers to common doubts that persist:

Is vaccination mandatory to enter the centres where the votes cast in the Assembly elections will be counted on May 2?

Entry to the counting centres will be allowed only for Election Officials who are assigned counting duty, agents of political parties and media persons. All of them should have taken both doses of a COVID vaccine or produce the negative test report of an antigen test done within 72 hours of the start of counting time.

How many people can attend a wedding ceremony organised in an open space?

The maximum number of people who could be present in all weddings has been fixed at 50. Weddings should also be registered in advance on the COVID Jagratha portal.

Should hotels down shutters by 7:30pm?

The government has decided that the working hours of shops and restaurants will be till 7.30 pm. However, restaurants can sell parcels till 9 pm.

The results of the RT-PCR test are delayed these days. Is it necessary for people who have given their swabs for the test to remain in quarantine till the result is available?

It would be safer for those with symptoms of COVID-19 to be in quarantine till the result is received.