COVID-19: Govt urges utmost vigil by public to avoid another lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: People should exercise maximum caution and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to avoid a lockdown, the State government warned on Tuesday.

The government also instructed the police to strictly implement the restrictions announced to contain the COVID-19 surge.

After chairing a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State police chief has been told to beef up surveillance using drones to identify violators of COVID protocols. Bullet patrolling units of policewomen will be set up in other districts to monitor and help COVID-19 patients and those who have sequestered themselves in their respective homes.

The all-women, bike-borne unit is currently stationed in Thrissur.

The review meeting decided to ensure beds with oxygen supply in all major hospitals and COVID First-Line Treatment Centres. Considering the possibility of a deteriorating COVID situation, the meeting also decided to ramp up the State’s oxygen reserve.

The ESI Corporation, meanwhile, agreed to upgrade beds in hospitals under it to those with oxygen supply.

Advance measures for Thrissur

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Thrissur might double every four days, the Department of Health estimates.

To address the likely exigencies an oxygen plant will be set up at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. It will have a daily capacity of 33 units.

The government has invited the public to join the COVID Brigade of volunteers by registering on the Jagratha website. (COVID Brigade is a group of healthcare workers and volunteers, trained to fight the pandemic.)

Paroles likely

The government is also examining the possibility of allowing parole to one out of three prisoners imprisoned for minor offences in the light of the COVID situation in the State’s jails.

Concerns of guest workers

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) have been assigned to allay the COVID concerns of guest workers. The officers will take up awareness campaigns, assuring guest workers of their safety in Kerala and that they, too, will be inoculated against coronavirus, the chief minister said.

Postpone weddings too: CM

Chief Minister Vijayan also suggested postponing events, including weddings. People should consider postponing weddings, instead of conducting them with the permissible number of guests, he said.

Only 50 people are allowed to attend weddings as per the latest guidelines.

Calling for a mature behaviour appropriate the pandemic, the chief minister lauded the decision to scale down Thrissur Pooram.

He also said that Father Mathew Chooravady had informed him of the cancellation of the Feast at St George Forane Church at Edathua for the first time in 212 years.

Vijayan asked all to exercise such a level of vigil against the pandemic.