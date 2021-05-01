State may bring high-risk districts under lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Imposition of complete lockdown on districts with increasing new COVID-19 cases has to be considered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding that those districts could not be named at this juncture.

The chief minister hinted at the possible selective lockdown even as the number of daily SARS-CoV-2 positive cases remained way high over the 30,000 mark, adding 37,199 new cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 28.88 per cent.

Vijayan advised local self-government bodies against clamping lockdown since it would be illegal. Prohibitory orders were being promulgated in areas where COVID-19 cases have been on an upswing. Government departments concerned could impose more restrictions if necessary, he added.

The chief minister announced that police would assign a Janamaithri volunteer each in all panchayat wards. The volunteers would mainly be responsible for reporting breach of quarantine norms, besides spreading awareness about the pandemic among patients and primary contacts.

Vijayan advised those without home quarantine facilities were advised to contact the nearest police station or dial 112 to reach the police control room.

Police Station House Officers have been asked to ensure only essential services were functional in containment zones. Imposing curbs after dividing micro-containment zones into clusters returned desired results in the Kottayam district.

The chief minister urged people to remain indoors on Saturday and Sunday when the State would be under a mini-lockdown as in the previous weekend. Venturing out unnecessarily and crowding in closed places would not be allowed.

Emergency and necessary election work, pertaining to making arrangements for the counting of votes, has been exempted from restrictions. Bystanders of hospitalized patients should keep a letter from the doctor of hospital authorities, or a self-declaration, which has to be produced when demanded. Government offices would not function on Saturday.

No pillion riders



Thiruvananthapuram: Pillion riders should ideally be avoided on two-wheelers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.



Family members, however, are exempted, but both the riders should wear double face masks, one over the other.

Market committees have been asked to ensure shops in markets stick to the stipulated working hours. Police should coordinate with such committees.