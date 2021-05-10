VSSC develops three cost-effective ventilators

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has developed three cost-effective mechanical ventilator models, even as the country has been facing an acute shortage of these machines.

The VSSC has named the models Svasta, Prana and VaU. While Svasta could work without electric power, Prana (Programmable Respiratory Assistance for the Needy Aid) delivers respiratory gas by automated compression of an Ambu bag.

VaU (Ventilation Assist Unit) is a low-cost machine equivalent to high-end ventilators that could work with either medical air/oxygen or with ambient air.

The Centre began developing the three machines a year ago, and experts and doctors had checked their efficacy. Artificial lungs were created for the tests.

VSSC director S Somanath said the technology will be transferred free of cost to private players. Commercial production of VaU would help in slashing the cost of ventilators by one-fourth of its current price.