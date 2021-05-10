Youth travels through four districts in stolen bus during lockdown

Kottayam: Even when lockdown restrictions are strictly in place, a youth stole a private bus and crossed four districts before he was finally caught at Kumarakom in Kottayam district.

Dinoop, 30, is a native of Kuttiady in Kozhikode. He stole the bus (P P Travels) from the Kuttiady New Bus Stand around 7pm on Saturday. The bus is owned by Kuttiady native Ayub.

From Kozhikode district, he drove through Malappuram, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts and reached Kumarakom via Vaikom.

When the police stopped his vehicle at Kavanattinkara in Kumarakom, he told them that he was going to bring migrant workers from Ranni. Only Dinoop was there in the bus. But he did not have any travel documents. After he said that he was coming from Kuttiady, the Kumarakom cops checked with the police there and found that the bus had been stolen.

Even at other places, he had informed the police that he was going to bring migrant workers from Ranni.

A case has also been filed against Dinoop for violating COVID-19 curbs. He had been slapped with a robbery case earlier too, and his plan could have been to dismantle the bus and sell as scrap, according to the police.