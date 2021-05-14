Kerala lockdown extended by a week from May 16, all restrictions to continue

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to extend the lockdown as the COVID-19 numbers and test positivity rate show no signs of abating, Manorama News reported.

The ongoing lockdown was to end on May 16, when the government decided to extend it for another one week. All restrictions now in place will continue.

The decision will be announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his press meet at 6pm on Friday.

Earlier, the health department and an expert committee had recommended extension of the lockdown. Pinarayi had on Wednesday said that the COVID situation in Kerala did not provide any relief. Still, he said a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or not could not be made at this point.

At the same time, he had also hinted that no preparation was required to extend the lockdown.

Kerala recorded 39,955 and 43,529 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively. The state's death toll has risen to 6,150. Currently, the state has 4.38 lakh active cases. This is likely to be pushed up to 6 lakh cases. The health department has issued instructions to prepare the hospital facilities for this spike.