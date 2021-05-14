COVID-19: 34,696 cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases near 45K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 34,696 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases to 20,85,585.

As many as 31,319 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,36,790.

The active cases touched 4,42,194, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,375 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 26.41 per cent. The TPR on Thursday was 28.61% and on Wednesday was 29.75%.

With 93 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 6,243.

Of the positive cases, 112 were health workers, while 258 had come from outside the state and 32,248 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2,076 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• The lockdown which was suppose to end on May 16 has been extended till May 23.

• Triple-lockdown will be enforced in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

• The government has been taking measures to ensure safety and security of families amid the pandemic from the day one itself. The ration kit was introduced to make sure no one is left hungry amid the crisis. Over 85 lakh people received ration kit during this difficult times.

• Ration kit distribution will continue till June.

• Social security pensions will be distributed. Rs 1,000 for all BPL families which does not receive any grant from social welfare boards.

• State government will request Centre to allow moratorium for loans availed by Kudumbashree units.

• People with co-morbidities should immediately consult doctors in case of coronavirus infection.

• As heavy downpour continues in Kerala, the State may face a rise in diseases.

• People are urged to observe May 15 and 16 as dry days. They are urged to clean their home and surroundings on these days.

• Health Department has decided to strengthen COVID Brigade in state. More doctors, nurses and other medical staff will be recruited soon for this purpose.

• As per central government's advise, the time gap between first and second Covishield vaccine has increased up to 12-16 weeks.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram- 4567 (4346)

Malappuram- 3997 (3775)

Ernakulam- 3855 (3739)

Thrissur- 3162 (3148)

Kollam- 2992 (2978)

Palakkad- 2948 (1578)

Kozhikode- 2760 (2693)

Kannur- 2159 (2014)

Alappuzha- 2149 (2145)

Kottayam- 2043 (1901)

Idukki- 1284 (1245)

Pathanamthitta- 1204 (1163)

Kasaragod- 1092 (1060)

Wayanad 482 (463)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 2802

Kollam- 2634

Pathanamthitta- 117

Alappuzha- 3054

Kottayam- 2174

Idukki- 836

Ernakulam- 3341

Thrissur- 2679

Palakkad- 2924

Malappuram- 3981

Kozhikode- 3912

Wayanad- 644

Kannur- 1490

Kasaragod- 731

Testing and quarantine

A total of 10,14,454 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 9,77,257 are under home or institutional quarantine and 37,197 are in hospitals.

4,108 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 1,76,89,727 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, nine more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 844 in the state.