Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rain across Kerala, red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

Thiruvananthapuram: A low pressure area over the Arabian Sea may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, triggering heavy rain across Kerala, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) warned. It issued red alert in three districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta – for May 14.

The Met department also issued Red alerts in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for May 15.

The cyclone is likely to be formed near the Lakshadweep islands by Sunday and will move in the north-westerly direction.

Following the announcement, the State government asked the coastal population to exercise utmost caution since the cyclone’s trajectory is close to the Kerala coast. Once formed, it will be known as Cyclone Tauktae.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Red alert

May 14: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta

May 15: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Orange alert

May 14: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

May 15: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

May 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha

Yellow alert

May 13: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram

May 14, 2021: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

May 15: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

May 16: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

May 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur

Rough seas

High waves have been reported from various coasts in the state. Around fifteen houses in the Poovar and Pozhiyoor beaches near Thiruvananthapuram suffered damages. Residents were shifted o a relief camp at the Government school in Pozhiyoor.

Owing to the rough weather conditions, the Kerala government urged everyone to follow safety guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Under the influence of the low-pressure, the sea could be rough with strong waves and winds lashing the coast. Those living in regions prone to landslides and landslips, low-lying areas and river banks in districts for which orange or yellow alert has been issued should also exercise caution.

The windspeed is likely to go up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

Meanwhile, summer showers, accompanied by lightning and thunder, have been continuing in the State since noon. People have been asked to adhere to the instructions issued by the KSDMA to safeguard themselves against lightning, thunder and strong winds.

The authority has warned people against venturing outdoors during lightning and thunder. They have been asked to remain indoors or in vehicles.

People living in natural calamity-hit areas in 2018, 2019 or 2020, and those residing in areas marked uninhabitable by the Geological Survey of India and KSDMA’s expert panel should make necessary arrangements in advance to meet any eventuality. Local self-government bodies and other government machinery in such places, too, should be prepared.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the KSDMA has issued an Orange Book-2020, setting guidelines for preparing relief camps. Camps should be readied by adhering to the Orange Book.