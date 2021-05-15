Congress should hand over key positions to youngsters | Shafi Parambil Interview

Despite the debacle at the recently concluded Assembly polls, a few notable wins give hope to the United Democratic Front and the Congress in Kerala. One such win was that of Shafi Parambil, the president of the state Youth Congress.

Parambil scored his hat-trick win in a closely fought triangular contest in Palakkad even as several of his young party colleagues couldn't survive the Left wave. Recalling the tough electoral battle, the young MLA suggested a future course for the Congress. Excerpts from an interview:



Though your victory margin of 17,000 votes in 2016 has shrunk to 3,000, you have been credited with stopping E Sreedharan and BJP in their tracks to the State Assembly. What does this win mean to you?



The 3,000 votes have a value of 30,000. We defeated a force that had the direct support of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and several chief ministers. The poll outcome also reflected a pro-Left sentiment. I am ever grateful to the people of Palakkad for helping me overcome these two factors.



Did you get CPM votes to defeat BJP?



No, I didn’t get CPMs’ political votes in an organized manner. But, there was a collective conscience among the voters who wanted me to win.



You have defeated two political fronts. What is the success mantra you want to share with the Congress?



Never distance yourself from the masses. It is of utmost importance. There is no point in approaching the people only when the polls are around the corner. If you are constantly with them, and keep your word, they won’t abandon you.



The party had accepted the demand for fresh candidates. It, however, did not translate into success at the polls?



The new faces lacked adequate time to overcome the popular sentiments. There were drawbacks in introducing them in their respective constituencies. The Youth Congress leadership has conducted a preliminary review of the poll outcome. The move to form Rahul Brigades comprising youngsters was not completely implemented at all booth levels. We will do whatever is required to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level. We will demand the party leadership to retain winnable candidates in their constituencies. C R Mahesh (who won from Karunagappally constituency) is an example.



Did the UDF or Youth Congress expect such an electoral setback?



The feeling is that the election followed a war. During crises, the government will support the people and vice versa. There might have been a pro-LDF sentiment that cut across political affinities, after the government took vanguard in the battle against COVID-19. The BJP, meanwhile, took a stand to defeat the Congress at the cost of LDF returning to power.



What are the course corrections you may suggest from the lessons learnt?



The course correction should not be confined to renaming or changing the leadership. There should be a change that could go beyond communities and other equations. Such a change should be able to win the confidence of the masses. The ‘balancing act’ should end, and there should be a sincere attempt at all levels to bounce back. The poll results cannot be viewed merely as a normal five-year defeat.



Will the drastic change applicable to the leadership as well?



It’s for the leadership to decide. Any decision henceforth should be an investment for the future. Group and community equations should not be the yardstick while ushering in the change.



Will the young leadership raise their voice if the seniors are reluctant for such a change?



I don’t expect such a reluctance. If it happens, it should be viewed as a challenge to the party’s existence. Those who have to step aside should do so and hand over the responsibilities to the next generation.



The party doesn’t need the ‘generosity’ of those staying put at the top, and ‘granting others opportunities’ to occupy the remaining positions. It is high time that the key positions changed. I am not for washing dirty laundry in public by speaking any further. The Youth Congress has decided to open up within the party.



Do you feel the opposition lacked someone who equalled Pinarayi Vijayan’s personality and credibility?



Some offered only half-minded opposition to the government’s failures in tackling the floods and COVID-19. The confusion over who will lead the opposition should have been avoided. Even now, the decision has been left to the party high command. It’s not because of the trust in high command. Experienced leaders have read the situation. Still, they have to depend on another machinery to arrive at a decision.



The intervention of the high command is unavoidable. But these leaders have the responsibility to offer the high command solutions to the problems. Instead, their stand is that they will abide by the high command. It cannot be appreciated.

Are you suggesting that those responsible for the debacle should make the decisions too?



The people and party workers desire so. The present political circumstance is very critical. You are one among the 21 members of the Congress’s parliamentary party.



Do you suggest anyone as the leader of the opposition?



It cannot be discussed with the media. Still, I will tell the yardstick. Whatever be the decision, it should have its focus on the future.



How can the Congress attract the youth to the organization?



Congress should make decisions that will give hope of a bright future to the State and organization. Also, it should infuse young blood in key positions besides reflecting youthfulness in the party’s stands.

