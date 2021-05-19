Kochi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the scheduled May 20 physical swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.



The petition filed by activist KM Shahjahan demanded that the Kerala government should adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



It stated that the reckless act of conducting the public swearing-in ceremony in violation of the very same law and protocols is a clear abuse of power and would only result in further spread of the Covid-19, putting people's lives in jeopardy.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier made it clear that the real venue is indeed the hearts of the people of Kerala whose mandate made it possible for the LDF government to win an unprecedented second term.



The Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Kerala unit had also suggested that the ceremony be moved to a virtual platform.



The ceremony, scheduled at 3.30 PM on Wednesday, would be held adhering to COVID-19 protocol, Vijayan told reporters. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan would administer the oath of office to 21 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.

The function would be held in the presence of 500 invited guests at the stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 people, Vijayan had said.



Besides 140 newly-elected MLAs, 29 members of Parliament from the State and representatives of the judiciary and the media would be invited for the function, he said.



In an order, the government had said the entry to the venue would be regulated through an entry pass and entire seating arrangements, including on stage, would be made as per existing COVID-19 protocol.



Entry would be limited only to people having Covid- negative results obtained within 48 hours or on the production of the final certificate of COVID vaccination, the order said.

