Former Congress leader Lathika Subhash likely to join NCP

Kottayam: Former Mahila Congress Chief Lathika Subhash is likely to join the National Congress Party.

Lathika and NCP's Kerala Unit President P C Chacko held discussions in this regard on Sunday.

An official declaration of the same will be made soon, Lathika informed the media.

"I've discussed matters with PC Chacko. I've observed Chacko as a Congress leader from a young age. I am unable to join a party which is ideologically different from the Congress. We have initiated discussions regarding this. The final decision will be announced soon," she said.

Lathika had quit the Congress party after being denied a seat in Ettumanoor for the recently concluded Kerala Assembly Elections. She had shaved off her head protesting against the party's decision.

Following this, she unsuccessfully contested the elections as an independent. Lathika was expelled from the party for her rebellion.