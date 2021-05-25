Impersonation at MBBS exams: Three students of Kollam college debarred

Kollam: The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has debarred three MBBS students of Azeezia Medical College at Meeyannur in the district from appearing for remaining examinations on charges of impersonation at the exams.

Besides debarring the students, the university also suspended from exam duties the chief examination superintendent, a native of Karnataka, and three women invigilators, including his wife. This was the first instance of impersonation reported from the university.

KUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal met Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and briefed him of the incident.

The irregularity was found in the Part 1 (additional) exams of third year students held in January this year. The university’s enquiry panel also reported that a student’s answer sheet has been missing.

KUHS has directed to find those who had impersonated the students, and also to lodge a police complaint. More people are likely to face action after the probe, and the university has cancelled the exam centre at Azeezia.

Failed students pass with 95% marks

Authorities grew suspicious after the three students, who had earlier failed to clear the papers, secured 95 per cent marks in the examination conducted in January. On comparing their answer sheets with previous ones, authorities found a mismatch in their handwriting.

False personification at exams

The questions papers are delivered online just before the exams. It is suspected that the printout of the question paper and answer book were handed over to someone else, who wrote the exam. Later, the answer books were returned. The field where the registration number has to be recorded was separated from the answer books.

Mismatch in barcodes

Each answer book has 56 pages. The part where the registration number was recorded has been separated from the answer book, and both were enclosed in separate envelopes before forwarding them to the university for evaluation.

After the university had returned the answer books, authorities found a mismatch in the barcodes on the registration number slip and the answer book. During further probe, the three students reportedly admitted that the handwritings on the answer books were not theirs.