CPM asks heads of corporations, boards to step down

Kochi: The CPM has directed those heading corporations and various boards of the government to immediately step down. The directive was given as the heads of boards, corporations and commissions did not vacate their positions before the new government came to power, as was the norm.

About half of the CPM nominees stepped down on Wednesday itself. Some were hopeful that they would be able to continue in their positions as the power was retained.

The CPI has also asked the nominees to step down. But no decision has been taken about the coalition partners. Those in the welfare boards of the labour department have been allowed to continue till the end of the three-year tenure. These were restructured in 2019.

Changes are also likely in the board and corporation positions given to each coalition partner in the front. As the front has more coalition partners now, the CPM and CPI would have to let go of some. This matter would be taken up for discussion during the next LDF meet.

The CPM is of the view that the policy adopted for Assembly seats and ministerial berths should be applied for boards and corporations as well. Those who have already been in these posts are unlikely to get another opportunity. The CPI has also decided against continuity.

About 90 people would have to be appointed as heads of boards, corporations and commissions.

Public prosecutors likely to continue

However, the public prosecutors who excelled during the last government's tenure might be allowed to continue. The Left lawyers' associations are in favour of this.

As this is the first continuity of administration in decades, the lawyers' bodies are of the opinion that the benefit of this should reflect in the judicial sector as well.

As the fronts alternatively came to power in the state, the usual practice was to change the prosecutors in the High Court and lower courts, and new appointments were made for five years.

But the new prosecutors will take time to grasp the procedures. By the time they gain expertise, the administration would change and new prosecutors would take their place. The Left lawyers' associations are recommending to change this practice to make the court proceedings more efficient.