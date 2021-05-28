Sheeja confided about husband's cruelty to friend before suicide, police launches probe in England

Ponkunnam: The UK police have launched an investigation into the death of a 43-year-old Keralite woman, Sheeja Krishnan, according to her relatives.

The police have seized Sheeja's mobile phone. Sheeja had reportedly sent a voice message to her friends and relatives, alleging that her husband Baiju was physically assaulting her and that she had no other option but suicide. The cops are collecting the evidence.

Her friend Leena in England has said that she has submitted the voice message she received to the Mayor. The Mayor has handed over this to the Indian High Commissioner.

‘None to help me’

Leena has said that Sheeja had told her that she was fed up with her life.

"Have fever. But I have no one to help me, nobody even to give me water. I have not harmed anyone. I have only helped everyone. Will not live anymore. Fed up," - this is the last phone conversation Sheeja had with Leena, according to her relatives.

Though Sheeja had a monthly income of Rs 6 lakh, she did not have any money left with her, according to her uncle P N Jayakumar. Her brother Shyju also said that she could not spend a single penny for herself and that she had tried to get a divorce several times. Even when she came home, she could not stay for long. She wanted to return to her native place. Her sister Sheeba also said that she once saw Sheeja’s husband beating her at the house in England.

Meanwhile, the family of her husband Baiju said that they would not respond to the incident.

Sheeja's family have begun efforts to bring her mortal remains to the native place. As per the law in England, the husband has the right to claim her body. Attempts are also on to bring back her two children, who are British citizens, and hence any action will depend on their opinion as well. Her family has submitted letters to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, the Chief Minister and DGP over these matters.

A native of Chirakkadavu near Ponkunnam, Sheeja completed pre-degree from the St Thomas College at Ranni. She then studied at the Holy Family nursing college and secured a job there itself. While she was working at the Escort Hospital in Delhi, she got a government job in England. But she lost this job and was then working as a home nurse.