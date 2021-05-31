NORKA hands over Rs 4 lakh insurance amount to Soumya's kin

Published: May 31, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: NORKA Roots, a welfare agency of non-resident Keralites, on Monday handed over Rs 4 lakh insurance amount to the family of Soumya Santhosh, who was recently killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel.

A native of Keerithodu in the hill district of Idukki, the 30-year-old woman had worked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

"We are providing the insurance coverage to the non-resident Keralites in association with the public sector company the New India Assurance," Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, CEO of NORKA Roots, a state government agency, said here.

Soumya had the expatriate identification card issued by the NORKA for the Keralites working abroad, he said.

She was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening on May 11 when a rocket fired from Gaza hit the house where she was working.

