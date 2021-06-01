Heavy rain likely in Kerala today, yellow alert in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta

Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta as these districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday.

Yellow alert has also been sounded for Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts on Wednesday. Lightening and strong wind are likely. Fishermen have been directed not to venture out into the sea as wind with speed up to 50kmph is likely along the Kerala coast.

The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely by June 3, according to the latest forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, no alert of heavy rain has been sounded for June 3 and 4.

Record summer showers

The state received 750.9mm rainfall during March 1 to May 31 this year, instead of the average 362.5mm; i.e. 108 per cent more. This is the fifth highest summer rainfall recorded in the history of Kerala.

Prior to this, Kerala had recorded highest rainfall in the years 1933 (915.2mm), 1960 (791mm), 1932 (788mm), and 1918 (767mm).

Kerala received 386mm rainfall last year, and 521.8mm in 2018, when the state witnessed the massive floods.

Pathanamthitta district received the maximum rainfall this time - 1342.6mm. Followed by Kottayam (1049 mm), and Thiruvananthapuram (952mm) districts. Palakkad district received the least rainfall - 440.9mm.