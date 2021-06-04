Kerala govt issues COVID treatment guidelines for newborns, children

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid concerns that the COVID-19 third wave could affect children, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that guidelines have been prepared for the treatment of newborns and children. The treatment guidelines have been issued on COVID infection among children and post-Covid problems.

Children were not much affected during both the first and second waves of COVID-19. Less than 10 per cent of children were affected during both the waves. Possibility of children getting affected during the third wave is also less.

But in various parts of the world, concerns remain that Covid could largely affect children. One reason for the concern is that children have not been vaccinated. There is a possibility of the infection spreading among children if the schools are reopened in the state. Thus, the surge plan and the treatment guidelines for newborns and children were prepared, the Minister explained

Three categories of treatment

The treatment for children is divided into three categories of mild, moderate and severe illness. If infected with Covid, the majority of the children are likely to have mild illness. Children with mild symptoms will be treated at the houses.

Depending on the severity of the disease, children will be treated at the taluk, district, general and medical college hospitals.

Even children with mild symptoms should be treated at hospitals with a pediatrician. Those with moderate symptoms would be shifted to district and general hospitals with high dependency units (HDU) and oxygen facilities.

Children with severe symptoms would be treated at the tertiary care hospital or medical college hospitals. Arrangements have been set up at the hospitals for treating such children. More equipment and facilities would be arranged if the number of patients increases.

Treatment guidelines and facilities for post-Covid issues, rarely seen among children, have also been included in this.

There is no evidence on the transmission of infection from the mother to the fetus. Nor is there any proof of virus transmission through breastmilk. Hence, mothers can breastfeed. The disease can get transmitted from mother to baby only through air. Therefore, mothers should wear N95 masks while breastfeeding. Also, they should wash their hands with soap before feeding the baby.