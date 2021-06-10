Kerala's TPR dips to 13.45% after recording 14,424 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 14,424 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday after testing 1,07,250 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate to 13.45 per cent.

There are 1,35,298 cases in the state currently after 17,994 more recover from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The state also confirmed 194 more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 10,631. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The state has reported 26,88,590‬ COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 25,42,242 recovered.

Of the new cases, 13,535 had contracted the virus through contact while 109 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 718 is yet to be traced. There are 62 health workers among the new cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,030 (contact cases - 1931)

Kollam - 1,605 (1596)

Malappuram - 1,597 (1540)

Ernakulam - 1,596 (1525)

Thrissur - 1,359 (1347)

Palakkad - 1,312 (837)

Kozhikode - 1,008 (999)

Alappuzha - 848 (842)

Kannur - 750 (705)

Idukki - 673 (656)

Kottayam - 580 (547)

Kasaragod - 443 (429)

Pathanamthitta - 429 (415)

Wayanad - 194 (166)

Recoveries:

Malappuram - 3,392

Ernakulam - 2,043

Kollam - 1,858

Palakkad - 1,677

Alappuzha - 1,540

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,481

Kozhikode - 1,303

Thrissur - 1,254

Pathanamthitta - 513

Kannur - 922

Kottayam - 742

Idukki - 575

Kasaragod - 416

Wayanad - 278

Testing and Quarantine

Till Thursday, 2,09,10,418 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,80,417 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,48,451 are under home or institutional quarantine while XX are in hospital. A total of 2,820 people were admitted in hospitals on the day.

Two regions have been designated as hotspots taking the total number to 891.