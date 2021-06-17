COVID-19: 12,469 cases in Kerala on Thursday, active cases drop

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,469 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases to 27,73,943.

The active cases came down to 1,08,560, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

As many as 13,614 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 26,53,207.

After 40 days of COVID-19 induced lockdown, Kerala on Thursday limped back to normal as the government eased the curbs allowing shops to open in a restricted manner and permitting public transport on a limited basis.

In the major towns, where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was less, people could be seen venturing out as the state was under lockdown since May 8.

In the last 24 hours, 1,14,894 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.85 per cent.

With 88 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 11,743.

Of the positive cases, 60 were health workers, while 92 had come from outside the state and 11,700 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,727 (contact cases - 1595)

Kollam - 1,412 (1405)

Ernakulam - 1,322 (1257)

Malappuram - 1,293 (1261)

Thrissur - 1,157 (1135)

Kozhikode - 968 (951)

Palakkad - 957 (614)

Alappuzha - 954 (947)

Pathanamthitta - 588 (576)

Kannur - 535 (474)

Kottayam - 464 (437)

Idukki - 417 (396)

Kasaragod - 416 (410)

Wayanad - 259 (242)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam - 1,899

Malappuram - 1,568

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,486

Palakkad - 1,428

Thrissur - 1,189

Alappuzha - 1,079

Kozhikode - 947

Kollam - 837

Kottayam - 831

Kannur - 700

Kasaragod - 573

Pathanamthitta - 417

Wayanad - 383

Idukki - 277

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,83,823 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,55,596 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,227 are in hospitals.

2,492 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 2,16,21,033 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

There are 18 local bodies in the state with a TPR of more than 30 per cent. The testing will be increased in these places.