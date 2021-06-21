COVID-19: 7,499 cases in Kerala on Monday, TPR falls below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,499 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases in the state to 28,16,893.

As many as 13,596 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 27,04,554.

The active cases came down to 99,693, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The active cases came below 1 lakh after nearly two months.

In the last 24 hours, 77,853 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.63 per cent.

The TPR was at 10 per cent on April 10, 2021 and had been on an upward spiral since.

While the TPR going below 10 per cent is a good sign, it may also be because the total number of Covid tests conducted on Sundays are usually less than those during the weekdays.

A more definitive indicator showing positive signs is the average TPR of the past 7 days. This came to less than 11 per cent on Sunday after more than two months.

With 94 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 12,154.

Of the positive cases, 38 were health workers, while 47 had come from outside the state and 6835 infected through contact. The source of infection of 529 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 963 (contact cases - 872)

Ernakulam 926 (904)

Thrissur 820 (811)

Kollam 810 (806)

Palakkad 710 (348)

Malappuram 689 (678)

Kozhikode 563 (551)

Alappuzha 451 (443)

Kannur 434 (392)

Kasaragod 319 (313)

Pathanamthitta 298 (289)

Kottayam 287 (267)

Wayanad 114 (101)

Idukki 65 (60)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1705

Kollam 1332

Pathanamthitta 390

Alappuzha 1005

Kottayam 834

Idukki 720

Ernakulam 117

Thrissur 1907

Palakkad 1124

Malappuram 1336

Kozhikode 1016

Wayanad 201

Kannur 451

Kasaragod 395

A total of 4,30,728 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,03,462 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,266 are in hospitals.

1891 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 2,20,39,227 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.