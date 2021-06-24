Mavelikkara govt doctor thrashed by cop to quit job over police inaction

Mavelikkara: A surgeon at the District Hospital in Kerala's Mavelikkara town announced quitting the job, disappointed over the delay on the part of the state police in arresting a cop who assaulted him while on duty.

Dr Rahul Mathew on Thursday announced he is leaving the government service.

The doctor took to social media to express his disappointment at the police inaction, 40 days after the incident. I've suffered this injustice despite being a Left supporter, the doctor added.

Dr Rahul was assaulted by policeman Abhilash on May 14 a little while after his mother was brought dead to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The Mavelikkara police have booked Abhilash under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 43 of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage To Property) Act, 2012.

Cop seeks anticipatory bail

The civil police officer had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Abhilash defended himself stating that the assault on Dr Rahul was an impulsive action stemming from the grief of losing his mother. He also pleaded that he would lose his job if the bail is denied.

The KGMOA advocate representing Dr Rahul, however, requested the court to deny the bail application submitted by the accused.

(KGMOA is the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.)

Granting bail to the CPO would set a wrong precedent to the attacks on doctors happening across the country, Dr Rahul's advocate argued.

The doctors will boycott the OP on Friday protesting against the police inaction.