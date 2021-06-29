Complaint lodged with Army over suicide of soldier's wife at in-law's Alappuzha home

Alappuzha: A complaint has been filed with the Indian Army over the death of the young wife of a soldier at her in-laws place last week. Her father lodged the complaint against the military man suspecting foul play.

Suchitra, 19, the wife of soldier Vishnu, was found hanging in the bedroom of her in-laws residence at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha district on June 22. A post-mortem examination confirmed Suchitra had committed suicide.

In the complaint, Suchitra's parents raised suspicion of murder. They grew suspicious after they were told that Suchitra had climbed a plastic stool that was placed on the mattress to tie the noose.





Her parents said they had contacted her over the phone following the news of the death of another young woman, Vismaya V Nair, over alleged dowry harassment in Kollam on June 21.

Suchitra had then reportedly assured them that she would not take any such extreme step, and was waiting to join her army man husband Vishnu in Uttarakhand. She was found dead the next morning.





Suchitra’s parents said Vishnu had been engaged to another woman earlier, but the marriage was called off after all preparations were made.





They also claimed the woman's family had called off the marriage after Vishnu’s relatives demanded a dowry of 80 sovereigns of gold and Rs 10 lakh in cash. Police said Vishnu’s earlier betrothal would also be probed.





Suchitra’s father, also a serviceman, lodged the complaint with his army command in Ladakh and Vishnu’s commanding officer.

Suchitra of Krishnapuram near Kayamkulam had married Vishnu on March 21. Vishnu had returned to Uttarakhand in April.