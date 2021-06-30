Who will be the new DGP-Sudesh Kumar, Sandhya or Anil Kant? Behera retires

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Thiruvanathapuram: Colleagues organised a warm and touching farewell to Kerala Police DGP Lokanath Behera who retired from service today after a 36-year-old career.
The Council of Ministers is set to appoint his successor today itself from a list of three names forwarded by a Union Public Service Commission panel.
One among top IPS officers Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya and Anil Kanth will be choice of the Left Democratic Front government as the head of the Kerala police force.

Sudesh Kumar is the incumbent DGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Sandhya heads the fire force presently. Anil Kanth is the current Commissioner of Road Safety.

Behera, 60, had joined the IPS in 1985. He had recently lost the race to be appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Kerala cadre police officer had earlier served in the CBI and the NIA. He was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2009.

 

