Kochi Metro Rail service to resume on Thursday

Kochi: After 53 days of lockdown, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will resume services from Thursday strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

In a tweet, the KMRL said the service would resume on Thursday (July 1) from 8 am to 8 pm after 53 days. The trains were not operated due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown since May 8.

KMRL officials said steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other safety measures such as thermal scanning of passengers would be taken to check their temperatures before entering the station.

Safety measures taken by KMRL:

• All passengers must ensure social distancing at ticketing counters, platforms and in trains. This will be monitored from a centralized CCTV surveillance system.

• Arrangements made to have a contactless ticket system in all stations

• All passengers should wear masks

• Fumigation will be carried out in the trains before entry of passengers

• Coaches will be cleaned at the end of each trip

• Waiting time for trains at metro stations has been increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds to ensure passengers don't come in contact while boarding/deboarding and for fresh air circulation.

• Temperature inside the trains will be maintained at 26 degrees

(With PTI inputs)