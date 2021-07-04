Police arrest Kannur woman for alleged murder of nine-year-old daughter

The police in Kerala's Kannur on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her daughter.

The Kannur Town police arrested Wahida of Kuzhikkunnil, Chaladu, based on her husband Rajesh's complaint.

The couple's nine-year-old daughter Avanthika was found in a weary state at their house on Sunday morning. Though Rajesh rushed the girl to a hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Rajesh lodged a complaint with the police after his neighbours and relatives grew suspicious about the girl's death.

The police suspect that Wahida strangulated the girl to death.

More details are awaited.