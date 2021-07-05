Kerala to increase COVID-19 tests in northern districts: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday said it would increase COVID-19 tests in the northern districts of the state, where cases are comparatively higher than other areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at a high-level meeting to evaluate the pandemic situation in the state, said the government would look into the reasons behind the increase in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

Malappuram has the highest number of active cases in the state – 13,722, followed by neighbouring Kozhikode with 13,122.

Wayanad, which has the lowest number of active cases in the state – 3,191, reported 138 new cases today.

"Instructions have been issued to the health department to increase the number of tests in those districts. District Collectors have been directed to ensure the same," Vijayan said in a release.

He said some youngsters with comorbidities were reluctant to visit hospitals and asked the health department to strengthen the campaign to admit them to COVID hospitals if needed.

Kerala on Monday recorded 8,037 coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 29.81 lakh, while 102 deaths took the toll to 13,818.

Meanwhile, a high-level multi-disciplinary public health team sent by the Union government to monitor COVID-19 control and containment measures in Kerala inspected the medical college hospital at the state capital and met the District Collector.

The team expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the health department and informed the media that they would visit other districts in the coming days, a release said.

(With PTI inputs)