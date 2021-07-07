Motorist insults and thrashes disabled attendant of Kollam fuel station

Kollam: A differently abled petrol pump employee was thrashed by a motorist for protesting the former's insulting conduct. Taking serious note of the incident, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a case and directed the police to expedite investigation.

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on July 2, Friday, at the fuel station at Pallimukku.

A motorist who had arrived for filling fuel reportedly threw money at attendant S Siddique who attended to his vehicle.

"Don't you know how to respect employees?" Siddique said questioning this slight.

The accused identified as Alan then became furious and attacked Siddique. The visuals of the incident spread online, inviting widespread criticism.

The police arrested Alan on Tuesday and produced him in court.

Victim narrates ordeal

Siddique, 34, is a resident of Kottiyam, recollected the incident: "The youth who came to fill petrol in his scooter kept the lid of the tank open. Since I have a problem with the movement of my left hand, I moved the lid slightly with the nozzle of the fuel dispenser. The customer didn't like it and threw the money on a chair. I asked him whether it was appropriate to throw money in this manner especially when everyone is facing tough times. Obviously, he was ernraged as I protested.

He went straight to the manager's room and sought his phone number. He told the manager that he would hit me. Subsequently, he assaulted me badly. After receiving seven hard blows on my face I fell down. A little later the youth called up the manager and told him that he had informed the local police about the incident and asked him sarcastically to file a complaint.

Half an hour later when we went to the police station, we found the cops were already aware of the entire incident. Later the policemen visited the fuel station but did not initiate any action.

Frail limbs, spirited worker

Siddique' left hand and leg are weak. He cannot put body weight on his left leg for a longer period. Despite his disabilities, Siddique seldom skips his duty.

Sidiqque who also suffers from epileptic issues takes regular medicines. To add to his woes during the assault he sustained blows on the ear following which now he has constant headache.