Kachani-native arrested for threatening Minister K Radhakrishnan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment police on Wednesday arrested Kachani-native Ajith for allegedly making a threat call to the office telephone of K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes.

The Minister had revealed the incident while inaugurating an e-office facility at the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Development the other day. The threat call was reportedly in connection with the ongoing probe into misappropriation of funds that were provided by the Centre for SC welfare.

BJP state president K Surendran had recently claimed at a press conference that a DYFI state committee member was involved in the alleged scandal. He had said that several top CPM leaders were aware of the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Minister Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, said that strict action will be taken against the officials involved in misappropriation of funds meant for SC/ST people.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout