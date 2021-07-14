Sr Lucy Kalappurakkal refuses to budge, seeks protection inside convent

Kochi: Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal has refused to leave the convent claiming it would be like trampling upon her calling. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the Catholic nun said that she was asked to move out of the convent by the High Court so as to get protection.

"As my advocate had relinquished his position, I had to appear in person for the hearing today,” Sr Lucy was quoted as saying on Manorama News. “The judge said I can be given protection only if I left the convent. Where will I go? If I go out on the street, it will be like dragging my nunhood onto the street," she said.

The Court had earlier on the day considered a petition filed by Sr Lucy asking protection for her inside the convent at Karakkamala, Mananthavady in the Wayanad district.

Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) had moved the Munsiff Court in Mananthavady seeking permission to expel her from the convent. It was in this regard that that Sr Lucy petitioned the High Court a year ago saying she was going through a difficult phase and claimed there were threats to her safety from inside the convent, including from the provincial superior.

Sr Lucy had hit out against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of sexually assaulting another nun at a convent in Kuravilangad a few years ago.

She was expelled from the FCC convent in 2019 for demanding the arrest of the rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop. However, a Munsiff Court later stayed the FCC's decision.

Last month, the Vatican had reportedly rejected Sr Kalapurakkal's appeal against her dismissal from the FCC. Following this, the Superior General had written to Sr Lucy ordering her to vacate the convent at Mananthavady.

Sr Lucy had earlier released a tell-all autobiography 'Karthavine Namathil'.