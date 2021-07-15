Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tragedy in Kundara: 4 choke to death in well

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2021 02:26 PM IST Updated: July 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST Read In Malayalam
kundara-well-accident
Topic | Kollam

Kundara: Four labourers choked to death in a deep well at Kovilmukku locality, near here, in Kerala's Kollam district.

They had entered the newly dug well on Thursday morning to remove silt. A house is under construction on the same plot.

The Fire Force stated lack of oxygen, especially at the bottom, led to the tragedy. As per the early assessment, it was feared the well-cleaners had inhaled toxic gas.

A member of the Fire and Rescue Department collapsed at the site as the crew was trying to extricate the trapped labourers.

The dead are: Somarajan (54), Rajan (35), Manoj (32) and Sivaprasad (24).

The bodies are now kept at the morgue of the Kollam District Hospital.

Somarajan was a native of Chirakonnam. Rajan hailed from Ilambur and the other two were from Kuripally.

The Fire and Rescue Department has ordered for burying the well.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.