Goldsmith says smuggling gang, including DYFI leader, cheated him of Rs 46 lakh

Amid a series of incidents related to gold smuggling, a goldsmith in Kerala's Kozhikode has come out accusing the police of not taking action against a group of smugglers who cheated him of Rs 46 lakh.

Rajendran, a native of Kallachi in Vadakara, said he was on the verge of suicide with debt mounting in the past two years after losing the money.

Rajendran was promised Rs 2 kg gold by his acquaintances Akhil and C K Nijesh. Rajendran said he paid them Rs 46 lakh for the gold. He borrowed the money from someone else. Akhil is an accused in kidnapping Ashraf, an expatriate, while Nijesh is the secretary of DYFI's Kallachi zonal committe. DYFI is the youth wing of the ruling CPM.

Rajendran was assaulted by Akhil and Nijesh when he went to collect the gold as promised. Though Akhil was arrested, he was granted bail. Rajendran said the police have not registered a case against Nijesh despite several complaints. He said he had also sought the help of CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan to get his money back, though in vain.