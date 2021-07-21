TPR in Kerala soars to 11.97%, 17,481 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 stats are showing an upward trend as the fresh cases and test positivity rate on Wednesday was the highest in over a month.

While the 17,481 new cases confirmed on the day were the highest in over 45 days, the TPR of 11.97% on Wednesday was the highest since June 13, when the figure had been over 12%. At least 1,45,993 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Besides, for the first time since June 3, more than two districts in the state logged over 2,000 daily cases with Malappuram (2,318), Ernakulam (2,270) and Kozhikode (2,151) contributing nearly 40 percent of the State's tally.

With 14,131 more recovering from the infection, the number of active patients in the state has reached 1,29,640, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The official COVID-related toll in Kerala has hit 15,617 after 105 more deaths being confirmed. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 16,600 had contracted the virus through contact while 86 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 698 is yet to be traced.

There are 97 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 3,205,197 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 30,59,441 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,318 (contact cases - 2,246)

Ernakulam - 2,270 (2,220)

Kozhikode - 2,151 (2,129)

Thrissur - 1,983 (1,962)

Palakkad - 1,394 (954)

Kollam - 1,175 (1,164)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,166 (1,087)

Kottayam - 996 (955)

Alappuzha - 969 (956)

Kannur - 777 (701)

Kasaragod - 776 (761)

Pathanamthitta - 584 (565)

Wayanad - 475 (465)

Idukki - 447 (435)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 747

Kollam - 2,017

Pathanamthitta - 306

Alappuzha - 535

Kottayam - 664

Idukki - 262

Ernakulam - 1,600

Thrissur - 1,583

Palakkad - 1,040

Malappuram - 2,221

Kozhikode - 1,531

Wayanad - 335

Kannur - 728

Kasaragod – 562



Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,57,18,672 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,06,370 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,81,316 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,054 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,401 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

