NIA court observes that there is no threat to gold-smuggling case accused Sarith in prison

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Kochi: The NIA Court on Friday told PS Sarith, a prime accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold-smuggling case to approach the magistrate court on his claims of threat to his life from prison officials.

The NIA court dismissed the petition stating that the matter does not fall under its purview.

Sarith had petitioned that he was being threatened by Poojappura Jail Superintendent Nirmalanandan Nair and Jail Officer Sajeevan to reveal the names of Congress and BJP leaders connected to the gold-smuggling case.

The court, however, instructed the jail authorities to no harm the accused physically or emotionally.

Sarith had moved the petition while appearing in connection with an extension on his remand.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have maintained that Sarith was trying to divert attention from his alleged drug usage in prison. Sarith is a key accused in a case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

July, the NIA had taken over the case, in which M Sivashankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala chief minister is also an accused.

