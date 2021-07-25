COVID-19: 17,466 cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll crosses 16K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 17,466 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 32,71,530.
With 66 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 16,035.
As many as 15,247 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,14,716.
The active cases touched 1,40,276, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 25 days.
In the last 24 hours, 1,42,008 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.3 per cent.
The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent on Friday.
So far, 2,62,48,280 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
Of the positive cases on Sunday, 64 were health workers, while 78 had come from outside the state and 16,662 infected through contact. The source of infection of 662 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 2684
Kozhikode 2379
Thrissur 2190
Ernakulam 1687
Palakkad 1552
Kollam 1263
Thiruvananthapuram 1222
Alappuzha 914
Kannur 884
Kottayam 833
Kasaragod 644
Pathanamthitta 478
Wayanad 383
Idukki 353
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1012
Kollam 1460
Pathanamthitta 405
Alappuzha 660
Kottayam 495
Idukki 205
Ernakulam 1306
Thrissur 2006
Palakkad 1124
Malappuram 2467
Kozhikode 2019
Wayanad 423
Kannur 1040
Kasaragod 625
A total of 4,35,768 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,09,540 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,228 are in hospitals.
2,397 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday. There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent.