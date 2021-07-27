Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala; yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur & Kasaragod

Idukki: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

A yellow alert has been sounded in three districts - Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod.

According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to taper off by Wednesday.

Landslides and power outages were reported from several parts of the state, especially the high ranges, these past days.

One more team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to Idukki.

NDRF teams are also positioned in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

People living on the banks of the rivers and along the coast were cautioned to maintain vigil.

Dozens of families were already evacuated from low-lying areas and banks of the Chaliyar river in Malappuram.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that those living in areas prone to landslides and floods should be on guard.

Though a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around July 28, Kerala is likely to see only below-normal rainfall during the week from July 30 to August 5.