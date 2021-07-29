Tripunithura election: High Court notice to Babu on Swaraj’s plea to declare him winner

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has issued notices to Congress MLA K Babu and some others in a petition filed by CPM leader M Swaraj seeking the cancellation of Babu’s election victory from Tripunithura Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections and declare him the winner. According to Swaraj, Babu had influenced the voters using religious symbols.

In his petition, the CPM leader alleged that Babu had referred to the Sabarimala Temple and the deity there, Lord Ayyappa, during his campaign. The Congress leader also distributed slips among voters which said, ‘A vote for Lord Ayyappa,’ said Swaraj. Babu is alleged to have included his name and party symbol along with a picture of Ayyappa on these slips. The voters were told by the Congress candidate that they had to choose between Lord Ayyappa and Swaraj, according to the CPM leader.

“These actions of Babu violated Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, which says that seeking votes in the name of caste, religion or community is illegal,” points out Swaraj in his petition.

The High Court has postponed the hearing on the petition to after the Onam holidays.

Narrow margin

Babu had defeated Swaraj by a mere 992 votes. During the campaign, a video of a speech delivered earlier by the CPM leader on the Sabarimala issue was circulated widely. Swaraj says that this video was used by Babu while seeking votes.

The defeat in Tripunithura, which was considered a safe seat, had jolted the CPM. Meanwhile, some people also suggest that a section of CPM workers had voted for Babu.