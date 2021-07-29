Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal has instructed the PSC to extend the validity of the rank list of last grade servants (LGS) to September 29.

The validity of the LSG rank list, along with 492 other rank lists, was extended on February 5 for six months and was about to expire on August 4.

The Tribunal's direction, issued on the basis of a complaint filed by the LGS rank holders, has come barely a week after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that there was no need to extend the validity of the rank lists.

The Chief Minister had said that the PSC would fill the available vacancies from the existing list before its validity expires. His statement came as PSC rank holders initiated a fresh round of agitation in front of the Secretariat.

The LGS rank holders were the worst affected as only 6,984 from this list of over 46,000 rank holders have been given advice memos. This includes advice memos sent to 1,109 rank holders in the last six months. It is feared that nearly 40,000 rank holders would lose their chances of a government job once the list expired on August 4.

Nonetheless, it is still not clear whether the PSC would accept the Tribunal's instruction.

Sources in the PSC said that a decision would be taken after examining the legal aspects of the Tribunal's order. It is said the Tribunal's instructions are not binding on the PSC. Moreover, the chief minister had officially ruled out the extension of the validity of the rank list.