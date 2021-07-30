CPI’s Malappuram district unit holding discourses on Ramayana

Malappuram: The district committee of the Communist Party of India (CPI) is organizing a series of discourses on the Ramayana during the Karkidakom month of the Malayalam calendar. Among the speakers are some of the top leaders of CPI.

Titled ‘Ramayana and Indian Heritage’, the talk series aims to spread the universal message of Ramayana, says P K Krishnadas, the secretary of the Malappuram district unit of the CPI. “During the present times, a particular section is attempting to claim exclusive rights over the Ramayana. In this backdrop, the relevance of Ramayana as a text that calls for inclusiveness has to be stressed,” said Krishnadas explaining the idea behind organizing the discourses.

“The talks are receiving good response,” he added. The series, which started on July 25, will conclude on July 31. Among the speakers were former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran, writer Alankode Leelakrishnan, M M Sacheendran, M Kesavan Nair and A P Ahammed.While noted writer K P Ramanunni will speak on ‘Ramayana Literature’ on July 30, at 7pm, CPI’s district assistant secretary Ajith Kolady will deliver a talk on ‘Thoughts on Ramayana in the present times’ on July 31.

The discourses are webcast live on the Facebook page of the CPI Malappuram district committee.