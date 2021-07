Kozhikode: An explosive was found on the railway track at Kallayi area, near Kozhikode town, on Friday morning.

The explosive was found concealed in an ice-cream ball on one of the two tracks leading to the cement yard near the railway station.

Railway employees spotted the concealed explosive at 7:45am.

The bomb detection squad and the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner arrived at the spot.

The police conducted checks at a house near the railway line.